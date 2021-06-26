Watch

Free live performances at Shakespeare In Delaware Park return June 29

Posted at 9:38 AM, Jun 26, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to see some theatre performances in Buffalo, you're in luck.

Shakespeare In Delaware Park will be holding free live performances beginning on June 29.

The park will hold productions of A Midsummer Night's Walk on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays starting on June 29 through August 12.

Tours will begin at 6:30 p.m. running every half hour until 8:30 p.m., reservations will be required.

The park is also holding productions of Shakespeare & Love on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays starting on July 9 through August 21.

Performances will begin at 7 p.m. and reservations are required.

All performances are free, and you can make a reservation by clicking here.

