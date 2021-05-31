Free 'Fitness in the Parks' classes throughout Western New York return on Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get in shape, you'll be able to participate in free 'Fitness In The Park' classes starting on June 1.

The classes which are presented by Independent Health and the YMCA will return to 18 locations throughout Western New York.

You can find classes at the following locations and times



AMHERST Bassett Park: Kickboxing: Fri, 6 p.m. Garrison Park: Yoga: Wed, 6 p.m.

BUFFALO Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus: Fusion: Tue, 5:15 p.m. Buffalo RiverWorks: Fusion: Wed, 5:30 p.m. Delaware Park: Yoga: Sun, 10 a.m Larkin Square: Kickboxing: Mon, 6 p.m., Zumba: Sat, 11:15 a.m. Outer Harbor Buffalo (Wilkeson Pointe): Yoga: Tue, 6 p.m., Zumba: Thu, 6 p.m.

CHEEKTOWAGA Losson Park: Zumba: Tue& Thu, 10 a.m.

JAMESTOWN Allen Park: Fight (MMA): Tue, 5 p.m., Centergy (Yoga/Pilates): Wed, 3 p.m., Zumba: Wed, 4 p.m. Hartley Park (Lakewood Beach): Pilates: Mon, 11 a.m., Centergy (Yoga/Pilates): Thu, 11 a.m. Lucille Ball Memorial Park: Zumba: Fri, 5 p.m., Slow Flow Yoga: Sun, 12:30 p.m., Centergy (Yoga/Pilates): Sun, 1 p.m. Tracy Plaza(City Hall): Zumba and Pound: Tue, 5:30 p.m.

LANCASTER Westwood Park: Yoga: Mon, 6:30 p.m., Cardio Dance: Wed, 6:30 p.m.

LOCKPORT Day Road Park: Zumba: Wed, 5:30 p.m. Goehle Marina (Widewaters Marina): Barre: Mon, 9:30 a.m., Pilates: Thu, 9:30 a.m.

OLCOTT Krull Park: Sunset Yoga: Tue, 7:45 p.m., Lakeside Yoga: Thu, 6 p.m., Zumba: Thu, 7 p.m.

ORCHARD PARK Chestnut Ridge: Yoga: Tue, 6 p.m.

TONAWANDA Ellicott Creek Park: Yoga: Thu, 6 p.m.



“All ages and skill levels are encouraged to safely join us in person or at home to get fit, have fun and enjoy the warmer weather,” said Michelle Carbery, senior corporate wellness specialist at Independent Health. “This community-based program is designed to encourage physical activity and healthy lifestyles by offering free fitness classes in unique spaces – providing easy access and opportunities for you to start or continue your health and wellness journey.”

You don't need to register for an event, you can learn more by clicking here.

Classes run through September 30.