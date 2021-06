BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New York foodie favorite is returning to Buffalo in July.

Food Truck Tuesdays announced its return to Larkin Square Tuesday morning.

The event will be held weekly from 5:00-8:00 p.m., starting July 13 and will run until August 31 this year.

It will feature dozens of food trucks from across Western New York, live music along with craft beer and wines.

More information on the event can be found here.