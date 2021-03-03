Erie County releases guidance on parades and similar large public events

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health released guidance Tuesday on parades and similar large public events.

Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said the county is aware March usually signifies the beginning of outdoor events season here in Western New York but reminds residents New York Forward guidance remains in place.

According to ECDOH, in-person events are limited to the 50 person non-essential gathering limit. Vehicle caravans are permitted but participants must remain in their vehicles for the entire event. Broadcasting the events, such as a live stream, are encouraged rather than in-person attendance.

ECDOH says it encourages municipalities and event planners to stay in contact with their division of environmental health at (716) 961-6800.

"We really want to help you plan a safe and fun event, so please contact us," Burstein said.