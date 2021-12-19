Elmwood shops rebound this holiday season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With Christmas around the corner, people are wrapping up their holiday shopping locally at shops like Ten Thousand Villages and Thin Ice on Elmwood.

“It’s been great because we’re seeing everybody,” Owner of Thin Ice Therese Deutschlander said.

“There are so many local artisans that are represented down here and so many local businesses that it really is wonderful,” salesperson at Ten Thousand Villages Pam Feness said. “People are back, they’re happy.”

Deutschlander and Feness said they’ve seen a bounce-back in the number of customers coming through their shops.

“We’re probably back to where we were pre-pandemic,” Feness said. “People are excited about shopping local.”

Deutschlander said the mask mandate has not been an issue with shoppers.

“They understand we want to get Christmas gifts; we want to keep everyone safe, and everyone is working together really well,” Deutschlander said.

And Deutschlander said small and local businesses haven’t seen the same supply chain issues as large retailers

“We have artists that are dropping stuff off before hours, after hours,” Deutschlander said. “They’re not affected by the supply chain; they literally can walk or ride their bike over.”

Deutschlander and Feness agree that spirits have been merry and bright.

“It’s been great holiday season and we’re really grateful for all the support,” Deutschlander said.

“There’s a festive feeling in the store now,” Feness said.