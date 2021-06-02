Eden Corn Festival returns this summer, scheduled for August 5-8

EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Organizers announced Wednesday the Eden Corn Festival will return this summer, it is scheduled for August 5-8.

The festival was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and according to the organizers, it will have a slightly different look this year due to COVID-19 protocols. There will be food, games and midway attractions but the parade, auto show, corn eating contest and "several other crowd favorites" will not take place this year.

This will be the 57th Eden Corn Festival. The festival is located on Route 62 in the Town of Eden on the American Legion grounds. Organizers say a complete schedule of events will soon be on the festival's website here.