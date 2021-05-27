WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The five county parks in Niagara County officially reopen on Saturday, May 29.

The following parks will reopen



Clyde L. Burmaster Park, 2571 Lower Mountain Road, Ransomville

Krull Park, 6108 East Lake Road, Olcott

Oppenheim County Park, 2713 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Wheatfield

Royalton Ravine Park, Gasport Road, Royalton

West Canal Marina and Park, 4070 Tonawanda Creek Road, North Tonawanda

“Compared to where we were one year ago when the park openings were delayed and amenities were limited because of the pandemic, it’s exciting to fully open our parks for the season on time and welcome Niagara County residents to enjoy all that they have to offer this Memorial Day weekend,” said Becky Wydysh, Chairman of the Niagara County Legislature. “Thank you to Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal, Parks Director Jeff Gaston and the parks team for getting everything ready.”

The county also announced it has installed a new animal-themed playground at Oppenheim County Park.

“The playground is a nod to history for those of us old enough to remember when the park was next to Oppenheim Zoo,” said Legislator Jesse Gooch. “I want to acknowledge the work of Frank Rotella, Parks Supervisor and his team for the playground installation and surrounding site work. County workers were able to do this work at a fraction of what it would have cost to hire an outside contractor. I also want to thank our State Senator, Rob Ortt, for delivering the grant money that made the new playground possible.”