Farm in Colden offers unique way to relieve stress and anxiety

COLDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Rowandale Farm in Colden is offering a unique and free way to help you relieve stress and anxiety. Goat therapy is no different than having any other therapy animal, according to therapy goat farmer Alice Clarkson.

"We basically offer cuddle time with the goats," she said.

It's simply de-stressing with cuddly, curious goats who don't want to leave your side.

"We do painting with goats, we do goat yoga, we teach all kinds of different classes from gardening to canning," said Clarkson.

The mission at Rowandale Farm in Colden is to teach healthy living through a direct relationship with the natural world. And they welcome people of all abilities.

"Something incredible happens with your immune system when you're outside. And especially when you're outside in a place where you don't feel stress. And with these guys you end up feeling healthy, you end up feeling better," said Clarkson.

She said the goats come into this world wanting humans, and when you pet them your pressure and stress levels go down.

"All we have to do is teach them that all people are good. And that means making sure that we bring a wheelchair in, and that means that we make sure that we bring in all levels of sound," she said.

Clarkson said they're building a new barn and path for power wheelchairs.