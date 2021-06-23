Watch

The Rebound Buffalo

Actions

Still waiting on tax returns? Here's how you can check your refund status

items.[0].image.alt
Scott Olson/Getty Images
CHICAGO - NOVEMBER 1: Federal tax forms are distributed at the offices of the Internal Revenue Service November 1, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. A presidential panel today recommended a complete overhaul of virtually every tax law for individuals and businesses. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Tax Forms Taxes Getty 110105
Posted at 4:39 AM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 04:39:58-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The deadline to file tax returns has come and gone, and even with the extension from the federal government, some Americans are still waiting to get their refunds.

Experts say that's due in part to the IRS making up ground from last year's returns, but the issue could also be on your end.

Why the hold-up?

Tax experts with EG Tax say your refund could be delayed if:

  • Your return has errors
  • Is incomplete
  • Is suspected of identity theft or fraud
  • You filed for the earned income tax credit or additional child tax credit
  • Your return needs further review

So what can you do in the future to make sure you get your refund as quickly as possible? Tim Eliason with EG Tax told 7 Eyewitness news anchor Ed Drantch that a big factor is what you withhold on your tax filings.

"That's where we're been talking with people and saying, 'don't rely on that money coming from the government,'" Eliason said. "For some people, that refund is money they found on their tax return. It's refundable credits, whether it's earned income or this new one with the child tax credits. But to keep as much money in their pockets throughout the year so that they have it, that's where they need to really monitor the withholding from their paychecks - their retirement accounts or their social security - so that they have the control as opposed to the IRS."

How can you check your refund status?

If you're still waiting, you can check the status on the IRS website.

Once you get there, your return status will be listed in one of three categories:

  1. Received: The IRS has your return and is working to process it.
  2. Approved: The IRS has processed your return and confirmed the amount of your refund if you're owed one.
  3. Sent: Your refund is on the way to your bank account via direct deposit or to your mailbox in the form of a check.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong