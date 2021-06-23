Still waiting on tax returns? Here's how you can check your refund status

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The deadline to file tax returns has come and gone, and even with the extension from the federal government, some Americans are still waiting to get their refunds.

Experts say that's due in part to the IRS making up ground from last year's returns, but the issue could also be on your end.

Why the hold-up?

Tax experts with EG Tax say your refund could be delayed if:

Your return has errors

Is incomplete

Is suspected of identity theft or fraud

You filed for the earned income tax credit or additional child tax credit

Your return needs further review

So what can you do in the future to make sure you get your refund as quickly as possible? Tim Eliason with EG Tax told 7 Eyewitness news anchor Ed Drantch that a big factor is what you withhold on your tax filings.

"That's where we're been talking with people and saying, 'don't rely on that money coming from the government,'" Eliason said. "For some people, that refund is money they found on their tax return. It's refundable credits, whether it's earned income or this new one with the child tax credits. But to keep as much money in their pockets throughout the year so that they have it, that's where they need to really monitor the withholding from their paychecks - their retirement accounts or their social security - so that they have the control as opposed to the IRS."

How can you check your refund status?

If you're still waiting, you can check the status on the IRS website.

Once you get there, your return status will be listed in one of three categories: