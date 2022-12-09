National Grid provides tips to saving cash with holiday lights

With the holiday season in full swing, National Grid says light enthusiasts should remember three key things when it comes to saving money.

Swap out your incandescent bulbs for LEDs, although they are more expensive at first, LEDs last longer. Invest in a timer for your lights, that way they turn off automatically. Thirdly, always buy lights that are energy star certified.

David Bertola, spokesman for National Grid says to use fewer lights and inflatables if possible.

"Turning off the room lights when the tree is on is another good way to save energy because sometimes the lights on the tree are enough to light up the room," Bertola said.

Even for Lancaster's own version of Clark Griswold, Tony Dittmer says that the lights on his house cost him a lot.

"It is about 2 and a half times it normally is. When you get the bill, you open it up and kind of close your eyes and wonder how bad it is going to be but it is so worth it," Dittmer said.

You can find more energy-saving tips here.

