Low-income families can now apply for discounted internet services

The Federal Communications Commission is providing internet subsidies for low-income families, through the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.

The FCC says the program will provide eligible households with discounts of up to $50 a month for broadband service, and up to $75 a month if the household is on Tribal lands. It also will provide a one-time discount of up to $100 on a computer or tablet for eligible households, the FCC added.

The FCC says that the program is open to Lifeline subscribers, including those that are on Medicaid or accept SNAP benefits; households with children receiving free or reduced-price lunch or school breakfast; Pell grant recipients; and those who have lost jobs and seen their income reduced in the last year.

The program is expected to cost $3.2 billion.

Applications open up on May 12th. You can see if you're eligible and apply by going here.