Gas prices up once again in WNY

WKBW
Gas prices
Posted at 6:13 AM, Mar 15, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas prices are continuing to rise throughout New York State, including in Western New York.

According to AAA, the nationwide price per gallon is about $2.86, and even higher in New York State, at $2.90 per gallon. Gas prices throughout Western New York are slightly lower.

  • Allegany County: $2.80
  • Cattaraugus County: $2.82
  • Chautauqua County: $2.84
  • Erie County: $2.84
  • Genesee County: $2.84
  • Niagara County: $2.76
  • Orleans County: $2.92
  • Wyoming County: $2.84

AAA says rising crude prices, tightening gas supplies, and increased gas demand continue to drive pump prices up.

