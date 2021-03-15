Gas prices up once again in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas prices are continuing to rise throughout New York State, including in Western New York.

According to AAA, the nationwide price per gallon is about $2.86, and even higher in New York State, at $2.90 per gallon. Gas prices throughout Western New York are slightly lower.

Allegany County: $2.80

Cattaraugus County: $2.82

Chautauqua County: $2.84

Erie County: $2.84

Genesee County: $2.84

Niagara County: $2.76

Orleans County: $2.92

Wyoming County: $2.84

AAA says rising crude prices, tightening gas supplies, and increased gas demand continue to drive pump prices up.

