Gas prices up again in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers, and Americans, are paying more at the gas pump.

According to AAA, the price per gallon statewide is about $2.78 per gallon, about 27 cents more than the state average a month ago. Counties throughout Western New York have slightly lower gas prices, however.

Allegany County: $2.68

Cattaraugus County: $2.69

Chautauqua County: $2.73

Erie County: $2.74

Genesee County: $2.72

Niagara County: $2.67

Orleans County: $2.77

Wyoming County: $2.75

In Buffalo, prices jumped seven cents during the last week in February, up to $2.72 per gallon as of Monday morning. That price matches the national average, which is up about 30 cents in the last month.

According to AAA Western and Central New York, the price surge can be largely attributed to refinery outages caused by the winter storms that hit areas in the Gulf Coast in February. AAA expects the prices to stabilize as more refineries return to normal operations and supply increases.

