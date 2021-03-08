Gas prices continue to surge, no relief on the way for the near future

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas prices are continuing to rise, jumping once again in the last week around Western New York.

According to AAA of Western and Central New York, since the beginning of March, prices have increased by an average of about five cents. In Buffalo, the average price for a gallon of gas currently sits at about $2.77, matching the national average price.

It's about six cents cheaper than the state's average price.

Here are where prices sit throughout the Western and Central New York regions:

Batavia - $2.76 (up four cents since last week)

Buffalo - $2.77 (up five cents since last week)

Ithaca - $2.80 (up three cents since last week)

Rochester - $2.81 (up five cents since last week)

Rome - $2.84 (up four cents since last week)

Syracuse - $2.80 (up five cents since last week)

Watertown - $2.86 (up six cents since last week)

AAA says rising crude oil prices, tightening gas supplies, and increased gas demand have contributed to drivers seeing higher prices at the pump. At the same time, drivers have yet to see any relief from gas price spikes following outages at Gulf Coast refineries in February.

You can expect incremental price increases of at least five cents at your local gas stations throughout the month if these trends continue.