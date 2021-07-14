Chicken wing price increase explained

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The next time you order chicken wings, be ready to pay more.

The cost of wings is up significantly.

Duff’s Famous Wings Sheridan Drive Manager Jeff Feather said they are paying $4.00 per pound. That’s nearly double pre-pandemic prices.

The increase stems from a decease in production, including a lack of farm labor and transportation and an increase in demand. He said the cost of oil is also up.

Duff’s has raised the price of 20 wings by six dollars since last year.

“We were reluctant. We probably held out longer than we should have about raising the prices. But, than it just got to the point where it had to be done,” said Feather.

Economists aren’t yet predicting when the prices might drop. They said you should anticipate paying more for the foreseeable future.

