Collegiate sports in NYS can bring fans back to the stands starting April 2

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State announced Tuesday collegiate sports can bring fans back to the stands under state guidance starting April 2.

Large-scale college sports venues that hold more than 1,500 attendees for indoor events or 2,500 attendees for outdoor events can host up to 10% indoor or 20% outdoor capacity.

NYS says all attendees must provide proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test or completed COVID-19 immunization before entering. The colleges and universities must notify their respective state or local health department and follow state guidance for professional sports competitions with spectators.

Small-scale college sports venues that host intercollegiate, intramural or club sports can host spectators at either two fans per player or the social gathering limit of 100 attendees indoors or 200 attendees outdoors. The small-scale venues can require all attendees to present proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test result or completed COVID-19 immunization to increase capacity to 150 indoors and 500 outdoors. The maximum occupancy limit of 50% remains in place for sports and recreational activities.

Attendees must following state guidelines which include social distancing, use of face coverings and health screening.

"College athletics not only provide opportunities for entertainment and community pride, but also plays a critical role in helping drive local economies," Governor Cuomo said. "COVID has had a devastating effect on many aspects of our lives, and college athletics was not immune. While athletes have been able to resume competition in recent months, it hasn't been the same without fans in the stands cheering them on. Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, we are now in a place where we can begin allowing them to return to games as well. As New York continues its work to beat back COVID and expand vaccine access statewide, we will continue to re-open different aspects of life through a science-based approach so we can return to normal as safely as possible."