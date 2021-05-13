City of Buffalo to reopen two indoor swimming pools on Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced that two indoor pools in the City of Buffalo will reopen on Monday, May 17.

The mayor announced that Cazenovia Connors, Kait, Harrity Memorial Pool on Abbott Road, and Lovejoy Pool on East Lovejoy Street will reopen for the first time since March 2020.

“It is exciting to reopen our two indoor pools, soon to be joined by all of City of Buffalo park splashpads for Memorial

Weekend, as they provide such an important amenity to our seniors and youth. Parks looks forward to a safe and fun

summer season,” said Andy Rabb, Deputy Commissioner, Parks & Recreation.

If you plan on swimming, you'll need to make a reservation the total number of swimmers in each pool will be restricted in

accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines, meaning a maximum of two swimmers per lane.

Pools will be open Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and all children will need to be accompanied by an adult.

You can make reservations by calling (716) 825-1326 for Cazenovia Connors, Kait, Harrity Memorial Pool and (716) 895-5651 for Lovejoy Pool.