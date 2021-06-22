Chautauqua County reports no new COVID-19 cases for first time since August 2020

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Health Department says there were no new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in county, the first time no new cases were reported since August 14, 2020.

“The last day that zero new cases were reported was August 14, 2020,” said Christine Schuyler, County Public Health Director. “This is an encouraging indicator that vaccination is working to stop the spread of this virus in our community.”

The health department says there are currently five active COVID-19 cases in the county, 24 are being monitored under isolation or quarantine orders. Three people are hospitalized.

“The decline in cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations is something to celebrate and a testament to all who have gotten vaccinated and stayed strong and smart during this pandemic,” said Schuyler. “The Delta variant of the coronavirus is concerning though as it is quickly becoming the dominant strain in the U.S. and is the most contagious one seen so far. This may trigger serious illness in more people than other variants of the virus have.”

The statewide 7-day average COVID-19 positivity is 0.36% the governor's office says that's a record low for 25 consecutive days and it has declined for 78 consecutive days.

The Western New York region's 7-day average COVID-19 positivity is 0.27% and the Finger Lakes region 7-day average COVID-19 positivity is 0.46%.

Based on data reported by New York State, these are the following number of new COVID-19 cases each county has reported between Friday, June 18 and Monday, June 22:

Allegany County: 4

Cattaraugus County: 1

Chautauqua County: 3

Erie County: 22

Genesee County: 3

Niagara County: 9

Orleans County: 1

Wyoming County: 2