ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced April 19 capacity would be increased for museums, zoos, movie theaters and indoor large arenas in the state.

As of Monday, museums and zoos can increase capacity to 50%. Movie theaters can increase capacity to 33%.

Beginning May 19, indoor large arenas can increase capacity to 25%. Cuomo said this relates to the start of the NBA playoffs.