Capacity increasing at offices, gyms, casinos and gaming facilities in New York State Saturday

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that capacities at offices, gyms, and casinos and gaming facilities are increasing on Saturday.

The capacity at offices is increasing Saturday from 50 percent to 75 percent.

The capacity at gyms outside of New York City are increasing from 33 percent to 50 percent.

Casinos and gaming facilities are increasing from 25 percent capacity to 50 percent capacity.

On Wednesday, May 19, spectator capacity for outdoor events will increase from 20 percent to 33 percent.