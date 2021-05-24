Canalside attractions prepare for busy Memorial Day weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Canalside attractions are looking at a summer rebound starting Memorial Day weekend with the Buffalo Heritage Carousel opening Friday morning at 11 a.m. The carousel was carved in North Tonawanda back in 1924.

"It marriages our past to our future," Carima El-Behairy, Director of Operations at the Buffalo Heritage Carousel said, "It's actually going to be a hands-on learning classroom. We actually have a Tesla solar roof. We are going to talk about the past, our manufacturing history, and then about the future and renewable energy, conservation and how to protect our environment."

Just a couple hundred feet away, on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m., the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park will kick off its Memorial Day event with its Tolling the Boats Ceremony, remembering those who have fallen. The park will host several ceremonies throughout the weekend.

The events were canceled last year because of the pandemic.

"Use this day as a day of education. Share it with your young ones. Share it with your kids, with the grandkids. Bring them down and let them see the importance of these ships and what they mean," Paul Marzello, President and CEO of the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, said.

Both the Buffalo Heritage Carousel and the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park will require masks when indoors regardless of vaccination status.

"Inside please wear a mask, outside it's your choice," Marzello said.