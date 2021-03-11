Buffalo's basketball and hockey courts reopen, tennis courts to reopen in April

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo announced Thursday the city's more than 80 basketball and hockey courts have reopened.

Officials say signs are posted at all courts displaying COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“While reopening the courts for our residents to enjoy is certainly another step forward toward normalcy, I

want to emphasize that the Covid-19 pandemic is still ongoing. I urge those using the courts to continue to

follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks, practicing physical distancing, and washing hands regularly. We are

making progress on this crisis, but we must continue to work together to keep our community safe,” Mayor

Brown said.

According to Andy Rabb, Deputy Commissioner, Parks & Recreation, crews are working to get the parks ready for more spring weather activities.

“It’s exciting to get the nets back up this month at our basketball and hockey courts, and Parks will continue

to work over the coming weeks addressing playground equipment and preparing tennis courts to reopen the

first week of April,” Rabb said.