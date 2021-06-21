Buffalo Zoo removes capacity restrictions, guests still encouraged to reserve an online ticket

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo announced it has removed its capacity restrictions.
Guests can arrive between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. but are still encouraged to reserve an online ticket before their visit.
In a Facebook post the zoo says these are a few things you should know before your visit:
- All guests, including Buffalo Zoo Members, are encouraged to reserve an online ticket in advance of their visit.
- Face coverings are required for unvaccinated guests ages 2 and up in all indoor buildings and exhibits. Guests are advised to keep their masks with them at all times during their visit.
- Guests are strongly encouraged to use restrooms to wash their hands during their visit to the Zoo.
You can reserve tickets here.