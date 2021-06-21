Buffalo Zoo removes capacity restrictions, guests still encouraged to reserve an online ticket

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo announced it has removed its capacity restrictions.

Guests can arrive between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. but are still encouraged to reserve an online ticket before their visit.

In a Facebook post the zoo says these are a few things you should know before your visit:

All guests, including Buffalo Zoo Members, are encouraged to reserve an online ticket in advance of their visit.

Face coverings are required for unvaccinated guests ages 2 and up in all indoor buildings and exhibits. Guests are advised to keep their masks with them at all times during their visit.

Guests are strongly encouraged to use restrooms to wash their hands during their visit to the Zoo.

You can reserve tickets here.