Buffalo Zoo removes capacity restrictions, guests still encouraged to reserve an online ticket

The Buffalo Zoo
Posted at 12:27 PM, Jun 21, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo announced it has removed its capacity restrictions.

Guests can arrive between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. but are still encouraged to reserve an online ticket before their visit.

In a Facebook post the zoo says these are a few things you should know before your visit:

  • All guests, including Buffalo Zoo Members, are encouraged to reserve an online ticket in advance of their visit.
  • Face coverings are required for unvaccinated guests ages 2 and up in all indoor buildings and exhibits. Guests are advised to keep their masks with them at all times during their visit.
  • Guests are strongly encouraged to use restrooms to wash their hands during their visit to the Zoo.

You can reserve tickets here.

