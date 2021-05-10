Animal encounters return at the Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Zoo announced animal encounters are back at the zoo.

You can now have a behind-the-scenes visit with a giraffe, rhino and sloth.

Animals encounters are a private experience purchased separate from zoo admission and allow you to go behind the scenes to learn about the animals from the professionals who work with them every day.

The following guidelines are in place for animal encounters:

Tickets for animal encounters at the Buffalo Zoo do not include Zoo admission. Please purchase admission to the Zoo along with your animal encounter. We ask that guests arrive with your entire party 15 minutes before your designated encounter time.

Guest health and safety rules apply during all encounters, including mask usage and handwashing, sanitizing, and other procedures.

Encounters are $150 for up to six guests. There are no exceptions on party size.

Each encounter lasts for approximately 25-30 minutes.

We recommend wearing closed-toe shoes during the encounter.

Check-in for the sloth encounter takes place at the education lobby outside the gorilla exhibit. Check-in for the giraffe or rhino encounters at the blue kiosk at the front of the giraffe exhibit. A keeper will come to greet you at your scheduled time.

To learn more or book an encounter you can visit the zoo's website here.