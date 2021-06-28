AAA: July 4th weekend expected to be a record-breaker in travel

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — AAA anticipates the July 4th weekend will be a record-breaking year for travel, in spite of some of the highest gas and oil prices in years.

The organization says almost 48 million Americans will take holiday weekend trips, and that more than 43 million will go my car. They say that's a 5% uptick from 2019's record.

The anticipated weekend travel rush comes despite rising crude oil and gas prices. Crude prices remain well over $70 per barrel, even crossing the $73 per barrel mark last week.

Those price hikes are, in turn, causing gas prices to continue rising around the country. The national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.10, up three cents from last week. The New York State average is also up a couple cents to $3.15 per gallon.

There is a silver lining in Western New York, AAA says. Prices in the Buffalo area are steady at $3.07 per gallon from last week.