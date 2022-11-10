Finding the best deals on popular Thanksgiving grocery items

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thanksgiving is just two weeks away, and it's never too early to begin shopping for the big dinner.

But before you start hitting up all of your favorite grocery stores, it's good to know which stores will deliver the best prices on Thanksgiving essentials.

7 News visited three grocery stores, Wegmans, Tops, and Aldi's to check the prices on Thanksgiving essentials: turkey, stuffing, potatoes, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie.

A frozen turkey costs:

58 cents per pound at Tops

58 cents per pound at Wegmans

$1.07 per pound at Aldi

A 14-ounce can of cranberry sauce costs:

$2.19 at Wegmans

$2.79 at Tops

$1.29 at Aldi

A 5-pound bag of white potatoes costs:

$3.99 or 80 cents per pound at Tops

$2.49 or 50 cents per pound at Wegmans

$2.29 or 46 cents per pound at Aldi

A pumpkin pie costs:

$10 for a 30-ounce pie at Wegmans bakery, $7.49 for a frozen Sara Lee pie

$11.99 for a 10-inch pie at Tops bakery, $6.49 for a frozen Sara Lee pie

$4.49 for a frozen pumpkin pie at Aldi

And finally, a StoveTop brand of stuffing versus a store brand costs:

$2.29 for StoveTop and $1.25 for store brand at Wegmans

$3.39 for StoveTop, and $1.49 for store brand at Tops

$2.28 for Stove Top and 75 cents for store brand at Aldi's

Consumer advocate Roxanna Gonzales says there are many ways to save beyond just comparing prices. "Number one, always check your ads, see what stores have the best prices. Two, maximize rebate apps, they give you money back on tops items you're buying," Gonzales said.

Apps like Ibotta, Gonzales says, do a free turkey every year. Gonzales also says there is the best time of the week to go shopping.

Gonzales also says that using your store's savings or loyalty cards can help maximize savings. Downloading store apps, and clipping digital coupons can additionally help with your savings on the biggest grocery shopping holiday of the year.