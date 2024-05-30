Person killed after being sucked into plane engine at Amsterdam airport

One person died at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol on Wednesday after reportedly being sucked into the engine of a plane bound for Denmark.

The flight was set to take off from the Amsterdam airport at 2:25 p.m. local time but was delayed six hours, according to Flight Aware. The plane involved was an Embraer ERJ-190. The ERJ-190 can seat up to 110 passengers.

The incident involved KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Flight 1341.

"We are currently taking care of the passengers and employees who witnessed the incident at Schiphol. The circumstances are currently under investigation," the airline said in a statement.

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol also released a statement.

"Today there was a terrible incident in which a person ended up in an aircraft engine," the airport said. "Our thoughts are with the relatives and we are providing care for the passengers and colleagues who witnessed this. The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee are currently conducting investigations."

A similar incident occurred last year in the U.S. In June 2023, a ramp agent at San Antonio International Airport was fatally injured when they approached the aircraft while an engine was still running.

There was also a fatal plane ingestion at the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama on Dec. 31, 2022. A wing walker on a ground crew placing cones around an Embraer E75 plane was sucked into one of the plane's engines.

The Amsterdam airport is among the world's busiest, handling over 60 million passengers in 2023.