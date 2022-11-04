Some of the warmest weather imaginable for early November ahead for Western NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Highs near 70 on Friday and breezy as winds pick up from the southwest to 15mph. Near record highs in the mid 70s on Saturday as winds turn a bit gustier from the south. Expect winds to gust between 30-35mph from the afternoon into the overnight. Bulk of rain arrives with the cold front after midnight Saturday night with skies improving into the afternoon Sunday with temperatures in the 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 70.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

