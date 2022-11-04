Watch Now
Some of the warmest weather imaginable for early November ahead for Western NY

Temperatures enter record high territory both today and Saturday
Posted at 5:38 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 05:38:09-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Highs near 70 on Friday and breezy as winds pick up from the southwest to 15mph. Near record highs in the mid 70s on Saturday as winds turn a bit gustier from the south. Expect winds to gust between 30-35mph from the afternoon into the overnight. Bulk of rain arrives with the cold front after midnight Saturday night with skies improving into the afternoon Sunday with temperatures in the 60s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 70.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

