Hospitals, banks, airlines scramble to provide service during internet outage

Over 1,600 U.S. flights have been delayed or canceled on Friday.
Passengers crowd the International flights departure terminal of Rome's Fiumicino airport, Friday, July 19, 2024, as many flights have been delayed or cancelled due to the worldwide internet outage.
Posted at 6:23 AM, Jul 19, 2024

A massive internet outage is causing disruptions across the world, impacting flights, banks and other major institutions.

Microsoft 365 said early Friday it was gradually fixing the problem.

"Multiple services are continuing to see improvements in availability as our mitigation actions progress," Microsoft 365 said early Friday.

The outage was linked to cyber security firm Crowdstrike. The company's CEO said the outage was not due to a security incident.

"CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack," Crowdstrike CEO George Kurtz said. "The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website. We further recommend organizations ensure they’re communicating with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels. Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers."

Amid the outage, the Federal Aviation Administration said that several airlines have requested assistance with ground stops for their fleets until the issue is resolved.

Flight Aware reported that 539 U.S. flights have been canceled, as of early Friday morning. Additionally, over 1,100 flights have been delayed.

