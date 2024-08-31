7 dead, dozens injured in Mississippi bus crash

A bus crash in Mississippi left seven people dead and dozens injured Saturday morning, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The crash happened as the bus was traveling west on Interstate 20 near Bovina. Officials said the commercial bus left the highway and overturned. No other vehicles were involved.

Officials said six people were pronounced dead at the scene and the seventh victim died at a local hospital.

The Associated Press reported a 6-year-old boy and his 16-year-old sister are among the dead, citing the Warren County coroner. Other victims have not been publicly identified.

At least 37 other passengers were injured and taken to area hospitals.

Officials are still investigating the crash. No other details have been released at this time.