Ukrainian soldier's diary: An infantryman on the frontlines

Roman is a 30-year-old infantryman in the thick of the fighting in the bloody city of Bakhmut, with a GoPro camera on his helmet.

Roman shared with Scripps News how he copes with the dying all around him and keeps his cool in battle. He, by the way, has plans for after the war — he wants to be a motivational speaker.

Roman's unit was part of a counteroffensive in the battle for Bakhmut that we're just beginning to learn about. Ukraine's military says they've managed to push back the Russians by around a mile. After months of intense fighting, with little progress being made by either side, that counts as a significant victory.

