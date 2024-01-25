Treasury secretary to push 'historic' economy, hopes to improve image

The Biden administration is hoping to flip the script on what voters see as a poor economic outlook which they blame on the president.

The administration is dispatching Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to the Midwest on Thursday for an offensive swing to try to convince Americans that the economy is doing well while also drawing a contrast between the economies of former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

She is expected to deliver remarks in Chicago Thursday afternoon. The White House shared excerpts of her speech with Scripps News.

“Though some forecasters thought a recession last year was inevitable, President Biden and I did not. Instead of contracting, the economy has continued to grow, driven by American workers and President Biden’s economic strategy. It now produces far more goods and services than it did before the pandemic,” Yellen is expected to say in prepared remarks.

Whether her remarks resonate with Americans in 2024 remains to be seen. A Gallup Polltaken in December showed that 68% of Americans believe the economy is getting worse, which is compared to 28% of Americans who believe the economy is getting better.

Gallup's Economic Confidence Index has also remained at levels lower than at any point during the Trump administration.

Yellen will combat public perception by outlining how middle-class Americans drove economic growth and that the middle class is at the "heart" of the economy, according to prepared remarks shared with Scripps News.

“President Biden and I believe that GDP growth is not meaningful if it is not shared, if it doesn’t impact the lives of these Americans. And we also believe that a stronger middle class and a thriving economy everywhere in the United States is key to building a more robust and resilient economy overall," she is expected to say.

SEE MORE: US economy ended 2023 on high note as GDP, disposable incomes grew

She is also expected to highlight the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Congress approved in 2022 as bringing new opportunities for middle-class families.

“We started with infrastructure," her prepared remarks say. "Our country’s infrastructure has been deteriorating for decades. In the Trump Administration, the idea of doing anything to fix it was a punchline. But this administration has delivered. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a $1.2 trillion investment in our nation’s infrastructure. It is bringing new opportunities within reach for middle-class families. It’s creating new construction jobs that do not require a college degree. It’s providing access to clean water and to better internet. It’s helping goods get to consumers faster and at lower cost.”

In recent weeks, Yellen has taken other trips to talk up the economy, but she has not gone as far as to compare economies directly.

Her visit in Chicago comes the same day a 2023 analysis showed the economy grew at an annual rate of 3.3% in the fourth quarter and 2.5% for the year. The administration blitz also follows the first signs consumer confidence is growing, as the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment survey for January hit its highest level in two and a half years, and the largest two-month jump since 1991.

“New Treasury analysis shows that a worker earning the median wage can today buy the same goods and services as in 2019, with nearly $1,400 left over to save or spend. And families are now putting their extra income and their accumulated pandemic-era savings back into the economy,” she is expected to say in excerpts shared with Scripps News.

Her visit to Chicago is followed by one to Wisconsin, coming one day after the president visits the Badger State, where he will focus on a new federal funding project for infrastructure — bringing with him $1 billion in federal funding to fix Blatnik Bridge near Superior, Wisconsin, which connects Wisconsin and Minnesota. The money is part of a newly announced nearly $5 billion investment for transportation projects nationwide.

Other key projects the administration announced include replacing the Interstate 5 Bridge over the Columbia River between Vancouver, Washington, and Portland, Oregon; making multimodal improvements in the Interstate 376 corridor of Pittsburgh; and reconnecting communities divided by the Cross Bronx Expressway in New York.

