Tage Thompson lifts Buffalo Sabres as they return from Olympic break with win vs. New Jersey Devils

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In their first game back from the Olympic break, the Buffalo Sabres picked up a much-needed win, beating the New Jersey Devils 2-1. With the win, the Sabres remain firmly in a playoff position with 24 games left to play.

As of Wednesday night, the Sabres own the third spot in the Atlantic Division and are five points ahead of the first team out of the playoffs with two games in hand.

Prior to puck drop, Jack Hughes, who scored the game-winning golden goal in the Olympics for Team USA, was recognized with a standing ovation. He went over to the Sabres bench and grabbed Sabres forward Tage Thompson to share in the recognition from their gold medal-winning performance.

Coincidentally enough, Thompson opened the scoring for the Sabres in the second period with a beautiful shot to beat Devils goaltender Jake Allen. Thompson took a pretty pass from Peyton Krebs, waited for a window to open, and fired the first goal of the game home with a quick release.

Thompson returned the favor in the third period with a nice pass to Krebs, who this time was the one putting the puck in the back of the net to give the Sabres a 2-0 lead. New Jersey scored in the final minutes to pull within one, but the Sabres were able to hold off a late push.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was phenomenal for the Sabres, stopping 27 of the 28 shots he faced. The Sabres return to action with a game on Friday against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

