Bills' Eric Wood suffers career-ending neck injury

WKBW Staff
10:54 AM, Jan 26, 2018
ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 30: Eric Wood #70 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Ralph Wilson Stadium on November 30, 2014 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) - As first reported by SCOUT Fantasy Sports, Eric Wood has suffered a career-ending neck injury. 

The Bills will hold a news conference regarding the situation Monday.

Eyewitness News' own Joe Buscaglia has also confirmed reports of the serious injury. 

Wood is coming off his ninth season with the Bills and played every game this season. According to Schefter, the injury is partially due to "wear and tear"

Several bills players have taken to Twitter to tweet their support for their teammate

Eric Wood himself put out a series of tweets responding to the reports of his neck injury and confirmed it is indeed career-ending. 

The Bills took to Twitter to show support for Wood.

This is a breaking news story. We're working to find out more information and will update this story as that information becomes available.

