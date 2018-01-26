Bills' Eric Wood suffers career-ending neck injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) - As first reported by SCOUT Fantasy Sports, Eric Wood has suffered a career-ending neck injury.

The Bills will hold a news conference regarding the situation Monday.

Our sources that have led us here have informed us it's a career ending neck injury and the player is former Louisville Cardinal and current @BuffaloBills center Eric Wood. Our heart goes out to him, his family and former and current teammates. @GoCards #L1C4 #BillsMafia — SCOUT Fantasy Sports (@ScoutFantasy) January 26, 2018

Eyewitness News' own Joe Buscaglia has also confirmed reports of the serious injury.

Multiple league sources have confirmed the report that #Bills starting center Eric Wood has sustained a serious injury. Originally reported by @ScoutFantasy. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) January 26, 2018

Wood is coming off his ninth season with the Bills and played every game this season. According to Schefter, the injury is partially due to "wear and tear"

Bills’ center Eric Wood’s career-ending neck injury is partly due to wear and tear, but one source characterized it as a “complicated medical situation.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 26, 2018

Several bills players have taken to Twitter to tweet their support for their teammate

My brother @EWood70 I love you bro praying for you 🙏🏿 — Shaq Lawson (@Shaq_Lawson90) January 26, 2018

Eric Wood himself put out a series of tweets responding to the reports of his neck injury and confirmed it is indeed career-ending.

I was diagnosed with a neck injury as part of my season-ending physical with the Bills. After consultation with Dr. Cappuccino and other physicians, I was informed that I was no longer cleared to play football, even with surgery or further treatment. — Eric Wood (@EWood70) January 26, 2018

I appreciate and thank everyone for their thoughts, concerns and prayers, and I will shed more light on the situation at a press conference on Monday at the team facility. — Eric Wood (@EWood70) January 26, 2018

The Bills took to Twitter to show support for Wood.

Our center. Our captain. Our leader.



Though retirement came earlier than planned, congratulations on an incredible career, Eric Wood. #ThankYouEric pic.twitter.com/TQunk9powh — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 26, 2018

This is a breaking news story. We're working to find out more information and will update this story as that information becomes available.