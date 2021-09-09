Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has top-selling jersey on Fanatics since August 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has the top-selling jersey on Fanatics since August 1.

Fanatics, an online retailer that sells official licensed merchandise for the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAA and MLS, released the list of the top five selling jerseys Thursday as we head into week one of the NFL season.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen New England Patriots QB Mac Jones Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Football is BACK! Here are the top-selling NFL jerseys heading into Week 1 pic.twitter.com/aoojEKlHMy — Fanatics (@Fanatics) September 9, 2021

Allen and the Bills agreed to terms on a six-year contract extension in August, a deal that keeps Allen with the Bills through 2028.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback was voted the 10th best player in the NFL by his peers at the end of August.