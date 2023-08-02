This ergonomic office chair is on sale at Walmart

A quality office chair is a must-have if you have a desk job. Sitting for long periods requires a chair that encourages good posture, short-term comfort, and adequate support for your back, hips, and legs to avoid long-term health issues.

Ergonomic office chairs are specifically designed for users to customize furniture’s height, back position, and more to promote comfort and body support. However, these chairs are often more expensive than basic models and can be cost-prohibitive.

But we found a deal from Walmart on an ergonomic office chair that makes replacing your old, uncomfortable model affordable.

The SIHOO Ergonomic Office Chair (Black) is on sale for $65.99, marked down from the regular retail price of $139.99. With this online-only deal available for a limited time, you’ll save $74, or almost 53%.

You do not need a special coupon or discount code to receive the sale price. Simply put the item in your cart and the discount will automatically apply when you go to checkout.

This black office chair has a C-shaped backrest designed to mold the body more effectively. The backrest has a mesh fabric for better airflow to keep you cool and comfortable during long work sessions.

An ergonomic office chair should have adjustable settings, and this model has several ways to customize the fit.

First, the armrest moves can be moved vertically by 90 degrees for either arm support or to allow a chair to slide under a desk.

Better back and waist support is just an adjustment away from the chair’s customizable lumbar setting, as well the angle of the backrest.

Finally, get your body perfectly aligned with your desk by adjusting the chair’s height for proper hand and arm alignment.

Don’t miss your chance to upgrade your office chair to something that will make your work days a little more comfortable and help minimize aches and pains.

Buy the SIHOO Ergonomic Office Chair (Black) from Walmart for $65.99 (was $139.99).

