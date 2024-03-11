Released quarterback Russell Wilson to sign with Steelers

Nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson is headed to Pittsburgh, where he is expected to sign with the Steelers. Wilson posted on X late Sunday a hype video tagging the Steelers.

"Year 13. Grateful. @Steelers," Wilson wrote.

As of Monday morning, the signing has not been made official. ESPN reported late Sunday that Wilson is expected to sign a one-year contract with Pittsburgh, citing league sources.

ESPN said the Steelers would pay Wilson the veteran's minimum of $1.2 million this season. The Broncos, who released Wilson earlier this month, are expected to pay the rest of his $37.8 million salary.

Because Wilson is still under contract with Denver, an agreement also had to be reached between the Broncos and Steelers.

In his two seasons in Denver, Wilson failed to perform like he did in his 10 prior seasons in Seattle. After only one losing season in Seattle, Wilson had back-to-back years where his team failed to reach .500. Between 2022 and 2023, Wilson compiled an 11-19 record as his efficiency tumbled.

Currently, Pittsburgh has only one quarterback under contract, but Kenny Pickett is coming off two surprisingly successful seasons, including a 2023 season that saw the Steelers make the NFL postseason.

Whether a nine-time Pro Bowler would have to compete for the starting job against a 25-year-old up-and-comer remains to be seen. Late last month, Steelers General Manager Omar Khan told reportershe had "full faith" in Pickett heading into the 2024 season.

"I'm excited about the impact that [new offensive coordinator] Arthur Smith's going to have on him. Arthur's very optimistic about Kenny and they communicated, and like I said, we will have some strong competition there and we'll see where it goes. Feel really good about him," Khan told reporters.

