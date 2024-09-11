Delaware lawmaker could become first openly transgender member of Congress after primary win

Delaware could elect the first openly transgender member of Congress in November.

State Sen. Sarah McBride — the nation’s first trans state senator — won the Democratic primary Tuesday for Delaware’s only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

McBride could now make history if elected to the House in the fall.

“My heart is filled with hope and gratitude,” McBride told The Associated Press. “I’m grateful, I’m hopeful and I’m motivated.”

McBride told AP her win showed the “goodness” of Delaware residents, who voted “based on ability, not identity.”

“I’m not running to make history,” she said. “I’m running to make historic progress for Delawareans.”

McBride defeated Democratic opponents Earl Cooper and Elias Weir in Tuesday’s primary. She garnered almost $3 million in funds from around the country, while her opponents did not report raising any money for their campaigns, according to AP.

McBride will now go head-to-head in November with John Whalen III, who emerged victorious in the GOP primary race against Donyale Hall. Whalen is a retired state police officer and construction company owner.

Democrats have held Delaware’s lone seat in the House for the past 14 years.

