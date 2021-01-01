Paul Ross is the evening digital content producer and weekend assignment editor for 7 Eyewitness News in Buffalo.

Paul joined WKBW in July 2019, shortly after graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor Of Science degree in Journalism with minors in Political Science and Environmental Studies.

Paul spent July 2019 to November 2020 as the morning digital content producer before moving to evenings and weekends in December 2020.

Before he joined 7 Eyewitness News, Paul was an assignment editor at the NBC affiliate in Hartford, Conn. while also taking classes.

Paul grew up in Connecticut, but frequently crossed Western New York's bridges to Canada as both of his parents are from Toronto.

Even though Paul is a Toronto Maple Leafs fan he loves the Buffalo Bills, Western New York's beer, and his favorite place to get chicken wings is Bar Bill Tavern (he orders them hot), while his favorite pizza place is Franco's.

You can send Paul a story idea by emailing him at Paul.Ross@WKBW.com or follow him on Twitter @RealPaulRoss.