Best Online Blackjack in Canada: Where to Play Real Money Blackjack in Canada

The best online blackjack games in Canada aren’t easy to come by. That's why we're going to reveal the best blackjack casinos for you today - nothing more, nothing less.

That way, you won’t have to go through dozens of online blackjack sites in Canada, being let down by poor quality casinos, or even shady business practices.

Our number one choice Jackpot City makes its presence felt through its overall consistency and excellent blackjack games on offer, but there’s a lot more here depending on your unique needs.

Ready to see who made the list? Let's go.

Best Online Blackjack Sites in Canada

Jackpot City - Best online blackjack overall

Genesis - Best for live dealer blackjack

Casino.com - Best for unique blackjack variants

Bitstarz - Best for crypto blackjack

Royal Panda - Best for Alternative Games Library

Europa Casino - Best European blackjack

Casumo - Best for American blackjack

Mansion - Best for free chip blackjack

Leo Vegas - Best multi hand blackjack

PlayOJO - Best bonus wagering requirements

1. Jackpot City - Best Blackjack Site in Canada Overall

Pros

16 blackjack variants

$1600 welcome bonus

Dedicated Android and iOS apps

Prestigious reputation

Cons

No crypto options

Coming in at number one is Jackpot City, which features 16 different blackjack variants, dedicated mobile apps, and one of the best gambling sites in the industry in general.

Games Library 4.7/5

Jackpot City boasts 16 blackjack variants to choose from. The highlights on the virtual side of things include Atlantic City Blackjack, Bonus Blackjack, and Vegas Strip Gold Series.

But, if you'd like to pursue some live blackjack action, Jackpot City's got you covered there as well. Check in with some well-dressed live croupiers and discover popular variants like Ultimate Blackjack and more.

If you’re looking to check out what else is on offer at Jackpot City other than blackjack, you won't be disappointed. At last count there are over 600 games to choose from, including online casino classics from top providers like Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, and many more.

Bonuses & Promotions 4.7/5

After registering at Jackpot City, new users will have the opportunity to opt-in to a $1600 welcome bonus.

Despite the wagering requirement being on the high side, the bonus hounds amongst you will still have the opportunity to cash this out. It'll just take a little longer, and a bit of luck.

Design & Interface 4/5

Jackpot City's design is a mixed bag, but the potential is huge.

The banner on the front page depicts what a 'real' Jackpot City might look like, a bustling neon lit metropolis featuring all your favourite online casino games. Unfortunately, that's the only glimpse of it we see.

Still, the online casino functions as well as you'd expect, and provides an intuitive browsing experience that makes it simple and stress free to use. We just wish we could see a bit more of that super cool looking design theme on the front page.

Banking Tools 4.8/5

Visa

Visa Electron

MasterCard

Interac

iDebit

MuchBetter

Apple Pay

Paysafecard

Solid is how we'd describe the selection of banking tools available at Jackpot City.

It's not going to win awards for quantity, but what's available covers a lot of bases for Canadian bettors across the country.

A special mention goes to Apple Pay for quick and easy money depositing while gambling on the go.

Play online blackjack at Jackpot City to claim your $1600 welcome bonus.

2. Genesis - Best Blackjack Site in Canada for Live Blackjack

Pros

105+ online blackjack games

50+ live blackjack games

$1000 welcome bonus + 300 free spins

Top draw V.I.P. program

Cons

Fees for some withdrawals

No it's not a freaky religious space cult - it's just Genesis, the casino that comes in at number two on our list. It’s a fantastic choice for anyone who prefers live dealer blackjack games over their virtual counterparts.

Games Library 4.5/5

With just over 105 online blackjack games to choose from, there's every chance Genesis might be the top Canadian blackjack casino for you. Some of the highlights include Blackjack Party, Infinite Blackjack, and European Blackjack Gold.

You can also find a ton of options in the form of live dealer blackjack games too. One Blackjack and Speed Blackjack are two particular fan favourites, and games we had a lot of fun with.

Bonuses & Promotions 4/5

New users are entitled to opt-in to a welcome bonus of $1000 plus 300 free spins on eligible online slots. Again, this is split over four initial deposits.

Unlike Jackpot City however, the wagering requirements are set at a more friendly 40x, which means you'll have an easier time cashing it out compared to other best online casino sites.

Design & Interface 4.2/5

When you first log on to Genesis Casino, you could be forgiven for thinking you've stumbled onto some type of new age cult of the space Jesus variety. It looks pretty cool actually, but it's not really the type of thing we expect to see at an online casino.

Outside of that, it's a nice enough browsing experience. Games are easy to find, they load quickly, and we didn't really encounter any serious issues that would be any type of dealbreaker.

Banking Tools 4.4/5

Visa

Visa Electron

Apple Pay

MasterCard

Maestro

Interac

Paysafecard

ecoPayz

MuchBetter

Astro Pay

Neosurf

iDebit

InstaDebit

There's a pretty hefty selection of banking tools on offer at Genesis, although they could benefit from being a bit more diverse.

Still, you have the inclusion of Apple Pay which we've already noted as extremely handy for mobile gamers looking to play blackjack, as well as e-wallet options like ecoPayz and MuchBetter.

Register now at Genesis to claim your $1000 welcome bonus + 300 free spins.

3. Casino.com - Best Blackjack Site in Canada for Unique Blackjack Variations

Pros

40+ online blackjack games

Unique blackjack titles

1000+ game library

$1000 welcome bonus

Cons

Poor design

At number three it's the somewhat unimaginatively named Casino.com. However, what it lacks in originality it more than makes up for with its unique blackjack offerings. This is one of the best online casinos in Canada, blackjack or not.

Games Library 4.5/5

There are just over 40 blackjack games to choose from at Casino.com, but the real appeal here comes from some of the unique variants that are unavailable anywhere else.

These include titles like Perfect Blackjack Multihand 5, All Bets Blackjack, Cashback Blackjack.

If you're looking for a blackjack experience that's different from the rest, then Casino.com may just be for you.

Elsewhere in the casino, you can find over 1000 games to choose from, including classic favourites like slot games, roulette, and even some good ol' fashioned poker. If you ever do get bored of blackjack, there's plenty else here to sink your teeth into.

Bonuses & Promotions 4.4/5

Once you've finished registering at Casino.com, you'll be invited to opt into a welcome package worth up to $1000 – accompanied by a 40x betting requirement. Like most other casino bonuses on this list, this will be deposited into your account over the course of four deposits.

If you're a fan of slots, you'll also be given 300 free spins to use as well. Much like the bonus funds, these will be deposited into your account incrementally.

Design & Interface 4/5

There's not really much to talk about on the Casino.com design front, and not for good reasons either. The casino simply comes across as bland and dated, and it doesn't function much better either.

It's definitely usable to play blackjack, but we do expect more, especially if you're looking to use the site long term.

Banking Tools 4.4/5

ecoPayz

Interac

iDebit

InstaDebit

Maestro

MasterCard

myCitadel

Paysafecard

Visa

'Strange' is not a word we'd usually use when describing banking tools, but that's the best word we've got to describe the rag-tag collection of options available from Casino.com.

myCitadel in particular is not a brand we realized was even still functioning, but it’s here nonetheless.

Play online blackjack at Casino.com today and claim your $1000 welcome bonus.

4. Bitstarz - Best Canadian Online Blackjack Site for Crypto

Pros

Accepts cryptocurrency

Exclusive titles

Original blackjack game variants

$2000 welcome package

Cons

Underwhelming online blackjack games selection

Hitting the list at number four is Bitstarz, one of the best Bitcoin casino sites going, that is bringing the world of cryptocurrency to blackjack players across the nation of Canada.

Games Library 4.4/5

Bitstarz is an excellent casino for a number of reasons. Not the least of which is the fact that it is one of the only places in Canada where you'll be able to play blackjack online using cryptocurrency. Additionally, the site also provides an excellent all round user experience.

However, in comparison to some of the other options on here, it doesn't have as many blackjack games to choose from. But what it lacks in quantity it makes up for in quality, including its very own Bitstarz original Blackjack game.

Bonuses & Promotions 4/5

If you want to get in on some bonus action after registering an account, you can try out the Bitstarz welcome package that will net you up to $2000 or 5 BTC in bonus funds – spread out over 4 deposits.

This comes with wagering requirements of 40x, which is around the industry average.

We would be remiss not to mention that Bitstarz also includes periodic giveaways of super expensive sports cars. You don't have to do anything special either, just simply deposit cash (or crypto) and play their games.

At press time there's even a raffle going for a brand new Tesla Model 3, so go ahead and get involved in that while you can.

Design & Interface 4/5

If you ask us, Bitstarz' modern and forward thinking design scheme is an example of how online casinos should look.

Everything looks sleek and easy on the eye, and the browsing experience is second to none in terms of convenience and usability.

Banking Tools 4.5/5

Ecopayz

iDebit

Instadebit

Interac

MasterCard

MuchBetter

Neosurf

Paysafecard

Visa

Visa Electron

BTC

At first glance, much of what you can see on Bitstarz list of banking tools is pretty much standard fare. Brands like ecoPayz and iDebit are common and readily available at other online casinos.

But the main difference at Bitstarz is of course the fact you can play blackjack online using BTC. So, if you're a crypto enthusiast, this may be the best blackjack casino for you.

Play online blackjack at Bitstarz and claim your $2000 (or 5 BTC) welcome package.

5. Royal Panda - Best Game Variety of any CA Blackjack Site

Pros

14 blackjack game options

$1000 welcome bonus

3000 game library

Sportsbook

Cons

Confusing design

Checking in at number five is Royal Panda, providing a serviceable blackjack experience backed with a tremendous library full of casino classics and decent welcome bonus with low wagering requirements.

Games Library 4.8/5

Royal Panda can be considered a jack of all trades if we're being honest. It presents a great blackjack gaming experience, combined with a robust games library and even a sportsbook if you're so inclined.

As far as the blackjack side of things go, there are 14 variants to choose from at Royal Panda. Some of the highlights include Blackjack Bonanza and Blackjack classic on the virtual side, as well as Ruby VIP Blackjack and Blackjack Azure in the live dealer section.

If you tire of blackjack and want some other casino games to play, Royal Panda certainly has you fixed straight in that regard. There are over 3000 different games for you to choose from, including a huge variety of the best online slots – so you won’t get bored.

Bonuses & Promotions 3.5/5

New players can claim a moderate welcome bonus of up to $1000. However, wagering requirements are set at a friendly 35x, which is better than the industry average – making it quite appealing.

But if you do plan to take it, you must be quick off the mark - as it expires after seven days.

Design & Interface 3.5/5

One thing we do find charming about Royal Panda's design is the panda mascot itself. Outside of that? It all pretty much goes downhill.

The general layout is pretty confusing from a user standpoint, especially if you're unfamiliar with online casinos already. Overall, there's a lot to be improved upon here.

Banking Tools 4.2/5

Visa

MasterCard

Paysafecard

iDebit

Instadebit

Interac

MuchBetter

ecoPayz

A pretty unremarkable list of banking tools available at Royal Panda, although that doesn't necessarily have to be a bad thing.

Much of what you see here you will have already seen everywhere else, all around a pretty reliable set of payment methods for most Canadian bettors.

Register at Royal Panda today to claim your $1000 welcome bonus.

Online Blackjack Canada Runners-Up:

How We Chose The Best Online Blackjack Sites in Canada

Games Library

First and foremost, we review the quantity and quality of the games library. This includes games other than blackjack, and the wider variety of what's available.

Of course, blackjack is what's most important - so we pay specific attention to what blackjack variants are available, and how many of them there are. Sometimes we also use this space to talk about other casino features that separate themselves from the competition.

Bonuses & Promotions

Nearly all online casinos have a bonus in some shape or form. We look at what's on offer at each specific casino and breakdown what's being offered to you.

That often means demystifying those pesky terms and conditions that are seemingly almost deliberately written in another language. Of course, if there are any bonuses that relate directly to blackjack we'll mention them here too.

Design & Interface

We evaluate the design of a casino in two forms. Firstly, we review how it looks. We realize this is subjective, but we're not looking for works of art and the bar is low. Even still you'll find a lot of bad looking online casinos out there.

Secondly, we review how the online casino functions overall. We're looking for fluid browsing experiences that are intuitive and easy to use. Cluttered home pages and poor composition are marked down ruthlessly.

Banking Tools

This is probably the most straightforward benchmark of them all. Here we'll list the types of banking tools that are available at each online casino we are reviewing.

As a general rule, the more, the better. Inclusivity is key, and a lot of different players use many different types of online payment services.

Playing Online Blackjack in Canada - FAQs

Can I win real money playing blackjack online in Canada?

Yes, you can win real money playing blackjack online. All the online blackjack sites featured in this article allow you to play blackjack online for real money.

What blackjack variations are there for Canadian players?

There are many different variations of blackjack, we've listed some of the most popular below:

American Blackjack

European Blackjack

Vegas Strip Blackjack

Blackjack Switch

Blackjack Perfect Pairs

Is Canadian online blackjack rigged?

No, online blackjack is not rigged. It does have a house edge, but this is something that all online casino games have, and is not a sign of foul play.

Can I play free blackjack in Canada?

Yes, you can play free blackjack at most of the online casinos we've recommended to practice your skills. You can usually access it via demo mode.

What type of blackjack strategies are there?

There are a number of strategies available to play blackjack online. They all contain different rules and advice. One of the most common blackjack strategies is the Martingale system. There is also card counting, which is something that can get you thrown out of land based casinos.

What are the best blackjack sites in Canada?

The best blackjack sites in Canada are right here on this very list. If you're not keen on our first choice of Jackpot City, there are a number of alternatives for you to check out.

Top 5 Canadian Blackjack Sites, Comparison

Jackpot City: Jackpot City's hard-earned reputation within the online gambling world, plus excellent blackjack game library makes it an easy choice for our number one blackjack casino in Canada. Register now at Jackpot City to claim your $1600 welcome bonus.

Genesis: Genesis provides a huge blackjack games library, as well as a high quality live dealer section full of excellent blackjack games. Register at Genesis today to claim your $1000 welcome bonus + 300 free spins.

Casino.com: If you're a blackjack games fan who's on the look out for some unique variants you won't find anywhere else, we definitely recommend you check out Casino.com. Visit Casino.com today to claim your $1000 welcome bonus.

Bitstarz: Join the revolution of crypto online gambling at Bitstarz, and while you’re at it enjoy their original blackjack titles too. Head over to Bitstarz now to claim your $2000 (or 5 BTC) welcome bonus plus 180 free spins.

Royal Panda: If you're looking for a blackjack casino that also has other entertainment in the locker to offer you - there are around 3000 casino games here - make sure you give Royal Panda a go. Check out Royal Panda to claim your $1000 welcome bonus.

How to Sign Up at a Top Canadian Blackjack Site

Signing up at any Canadian online blackjack site should be seamless and hassle-free.

Using our top pick Jackpot City, let us take you through the standard registration procedure so you can get up and running to play blackjack online ASAP.

Step 1 - Register at Jackpot City

Log on to Jackpot City and press the orange sign up button in the middle of the page

Fill out the required details, including your email address

Wait for the validation link to arrive in your email inbox

Step 2 - Validate your account

Visit your email inbox to find the validation link

If it's not there, check your spam box

Once you've found it, click the link to complete the account validation process

Step 3 - Deposit and Play

Make a deposit using your chosen payment method

Use a bonus if applicable

Start playing blackjack online and have fun!

Still Looking for the Top Online Blackjack Sites in Canada?

After soaking up all the knowledge on offer in this article, we hope you feel a lot more confident about where to find the best online blackjack action in Canada.

We loved Jackpot City for its overall high quality and consistency throughout all of our benchmarks.

That said, with a total of 17 different casinos to choose from here, there's truly something for all fans of Blackjack across the nation.

Still unsure? We encourage you to sign up to a couple to figure out which one works best for you – taking advantage of multiple welcome bonuses along the way.

But no matter where you decide to end up playing online blackjack games, just remember the most important rule – have fun, but gamble responsibly.

Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it's crucial to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors on the ground. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.

Several online casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction's local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling's legality.

If you'd like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organisations: