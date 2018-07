NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) - Ever dream about lacing up on an airport runway? Here's your shot!

The NFTA announced the Niagara Falls International Airport will play host to a 5K race in August. Athletes will compete on the airport's main 10,825-foot long runway.

The Calspan Run The Runway will be held on Sunday, August 19th. Proceeds will go to charitable organizations in Western New York.

For more information regarding the event, you can visit the race's official website.