Sabres fan creates a song for Rasmus Dahlin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) - Melody Martin created a "Woman Cave" in her basement in East Amherst filled with Buffalo Bills and Sabres memorabilia.

Martin has a passion for both Buffalo sports and songwriting. Across the hall from her "Woman Cave" she has a recording studio.

"I just think creating music is a very fulfilling feeling," Martin said.

When superstar Rasmus Dahlin was drafted, Melody was so excited she decided to write a song for him. Her song "Dahlin" is a remix to Dolly Parton's "Jolene".

"It's kinda about please help us, we have been struggling for so long," Martin said. "Everything just seem to fit well with how the original song went."

Martin has even appeared on a Swedish radio show. Martin is very surprised by the response she has gotten from Dahlin's home country.

"I have had to use Google translate about 500 times," Martin added. "So many people from Sweden have been reaching out to say they are happy that we are so happy to have Rasmus Dahlin."

Check out the full music video here.

