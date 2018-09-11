Police rescue bunny, remind people not to abandon pets

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) - Police in Hamburg are hoping a Facebook post will remind people not to abandon animals, but to take them to a rescue agency. Town of Hamburg Police posted these photos of Officer Murphy holding this bunny.

The bunny was found by another officer on patrol. Police say the rabbit was abandoned on the side of the road. Its cage door had been left open, and it was just a short distance away from it.

Police rescued the bunny, and a volunteer from the SPCA came to take it, but not before it got to snuggle up with some of the officers.

