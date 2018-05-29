New York State is handing out free air conditioners

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) - Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that $3 million is available to help New Yorkers suffering from serious health issues that can be aggravated by extreme heat purchase an air conditioner. Individuals can apply now for cooling assistance through the Home Energy Assistance Program at their local department of social services.

"When the heat and humidity of summer arrives, it's important that vulnerable New Yorkers are able to stay safe and comfortable in their homes," Governor Cuomo said. "I encourage anyone with a medical condition that is worsened by high temperatures to apply now, so an air conditioner can be installed before the first heat wave hits."

The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, which oversees the program, has set aside $3 million in federal funding to provide an air conditioning unit or fan, to eligible households. Last year, 4,000 households received cooling assistance.

To qualify, applicants must meet existing HEAP eligibility criteria and income guidelines, which vary by household size, and have at least one member of the household that suffers from a documented medical condition exacerbated by extreme heat. For example, a household of four can earn up to $53,482 a year or $4,457 a month, and still qualify for assistance.

Cooling assistance will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Local Departments of Social Services will accept applications through August 31, or until funding runs out.

Click here to apply for HEAP.