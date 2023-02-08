Vibrating pill may help relieve chronic constipation

People who struggle with chronic constipation will be able to seek a new drug-free option.

Vibrant is an FDA-approved pill that vibrates to stimulate bowel movements.

“Our vision is to accelerate the transition to drug-free treatments that enable millions of constipation patients to live more enjoyable lives by inventing solutions that synchronize and activate the body’s natural gut-brain connection,” said Lior Ben Tsur, Vibrant Gastro CEO.

Chronic constipation is described as having infrequent bowel movements over the course of several weeks or longer, according to the Mayo Clinic. It's estimated that 16% percent of the U.S. population suffers from the condition.

The company says patients in clinical trials reported additional bowel movements after taking the pill. Some potential side effects include abdominal pain, vomiting

and diarrhea.

The treatment is not for everyone. Those who are pregnant or lactating should not take the pill and those who have a history of obstructing in the small intestine or colon should not take the pill.

The treatment is currently being provided through select providers. However, the company plans to expand its reach throughout the year.