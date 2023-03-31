Trump to be arraigned on Tuesday, court official says

Former President Donald Trump will be arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday, a court official confirmed with The Associated Press.

Trump was indicted on Thursday in connection to a hush-money scheme.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office has been investigating payments allegedly made by Trump and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen to porn star Stormy Daniels. She allegedly received a payment from Trump through Cohen to remain quiet about their relationship in the leadup to the 2016 election.

The indictment has been sealed, meaning the exact charges are not known.

Bragg said Thursday that he had been in contact with Trump's attorney "to coordinate his surrender."

What that process will look like is still unknown. Typically, a defendant is handcuffed, fingerprinted and a mug shot is taken.

Trump's arrest may look different due to the historic nature of the indictment. He is the first former president to face criminal charges. As a former president, he is entitled to Secret Service protection at all times.

Trump has maintained his innocence throughout the investigation. In a statement on Thursday, Trump claimed the indictment is a "political prosecution."

"Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who was hand-picked and funded by George Soros, is a disgrace. Rather than stopping the unprecedented crime wave taking over New York City, he’s doing Joe Biden’s dirty work," Trump stated.

President Joe Biden was asked about Trump's indictment on Friday. He refused to comment.