Trial for 30-year-old man accused in 8 Ohio deaths set to begin

The trial for a 30-year-old Ohio man whose family was accused of murdering eight members of the same family six years ago is set to begin.

According to the New York Times, George Wagner IV's trial is set to start this month or early next month.

The Associated Press reported Wagner IV, his parents, and his brother Edward Jake Wagner was charged for fatally shooting eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.

Prosecutors said the alleged motive for the fatal shooting was over the custody of a child Jake Wagner had with one of the victims, the New York Times and the Washington Times reported.

The Associated Press reported that Jake Wagner pleaded guilty last year after admitting to killing five of the victims.

The news outlet reported that Angela Wagner also pleaded guilty to helping plan the murders.

The newspaper reported that George Wagner III is set to stand trial at a later date.

The Associated Press reported that a judge ruled in June that Jake Warner could testify at his brother's upcoming death penalty trial, the Associated Press reported.

The news outlet reported that Jake Wagner had told prosecutors that his brother didn't kill anyone.