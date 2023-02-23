The challenge of finding nursing home employees

Nursing homes are still dealing with staffing shortages that grew worse during the height of the pandemic.

A survey from the American Health Care Association found 67% of health care providers are worried their facilities may have to close because of staffing shortages.

In addition, more than half say they have to turn away new residents due to staffing shortages.

The shortages have a trickle-down effect that could impact the level of care patients receive.

Experts say the pay rate is one of the challenges with getting more workers. Nursing homes rely on Medicaid reimbursements. Many providers claim it doesn't pay enough to increase salaries as fast as hospitals, which rely more on private insurance.

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living recently launched a new national campaign to get more people into these jobs.

They're providing nursing homes with resources to help with recruiting.

"One of the things that we've learned is the best recruitment is the actual staff who work there and talking to families and friends, coworkers, or talking to perspective people who are applying about what it means to work there," said Dr. David Gifford of the American Health Care Association.

Gifford notes that there are a lot of opportunities for advancement in the industry. He adds that many people who now run nursing homes started in different roles.