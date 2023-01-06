Teacher injured in Virginia elementary school shooting; suspect in custody, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A female teacher was sent to a local hospital and a suspect was taken into custody on Friday following reports of a shooting at an elementary school in southern Virginia's coastal city Newport News.

A heavy police presence was seen at the city's Richneck Elementary School, not far from the large Newport News park and Newport News/ Williamsburg International airport.

Police tactical teams were dispatched responding to a shooting at the school at around 2 p.m.

Authorities confirmed that officers were sent into the building.

No injuries were immediately reported among students at the school.

Lydia Johnson/WTKR The scene outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon, Jan. 6 following a shooting where a female teacher was injured.

Details on the injuries sustained by the teacher sent to the hospital were not immediately know.

Police said she was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News.

It was not immediately clear if the shooting happened inside of the school building, or somewhere on the school's grounds.

Police said they would reunite parents with students. Parents were told they could pick up their children, using identification at the school's gym door in order to start the reunification process.

This was a developing story and will continue to be updated as confirmed new is available.

This story was originally published by WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia with additions from Scripps News.