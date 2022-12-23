Watch Now
Stray llama leads cops on a foot chase in Virginia

Fairfax County Police Department
Posted at 11:05 AM, Dec 23, 2022
A stray llama led cops on a foot chase in Virginia.

"Llama drama! Our officers are prepared for anything," the Fairfax County Police Department said in a Facebook post. "That doesn’t mean we’re still not surprised when we get a unique call for service."

The department said on its Facebook page that its officers tried again and again, by land and air, to capture the elusive llama on Sunday.

Police said officers were a jogger notified them about the animal after seeing it on the Fairfax County Parkway near Popes Head Road.

It took a few officers, including animal protection police, to catch it.

Officers say that the llama was eventually found in a backyard and secured.

A trailer was brought to transport the llama to the animal shelter safely.

